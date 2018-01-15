Android

Revised Android Oreo OTA goes out to Xiaomi Mi A1

Fixing the many problems of the Android Oreo update on the Xiaomi Mi A1 apparently only took a weekend to do.

It was on Friday that the Chinese company pulled the existing software update for the Android One device which features stock interfaces and apps. GSMArena reports that issues included expedited battery drain on the device and Bluetooth accessories as well as reboots and the removal of fingerprint sensor gestures.

The new update, which also includes the January level Android security patch, will be a light one for those who already have the update installed. Otherwise, those still on Android Nougat will see a 1.1GB package.

