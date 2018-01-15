Nokia 7 and Nokia 6 (2018) get official Android 8.0 Oreo updates
The uncontested winner of the 2017 smartphone-making rookie of the year award strikes again after spreading the Oreo public beta love across its portfolio of “pure” Android-running mobile devices.
HMD Global had already started 2018 on a high note, with the introduction of a second-generation Nokia 6 in China delivering great bang for the
buck yuan of the brand’s local enthusiasts.
Now the same respectable 5.5-inch phone scores an official Android 8.0 Oreo update, as does another of the Finnish company’s region-exclusive products. We’re talking, of course, about the Nokia 7, which saw daylight in the world’s largest smartphone market back in October, never expanding to other countries since then.
Both the 7 and Nokia 6 (2018) ran 7.1.1 Nougat out the box, which may have been acceptable in the fall, but was hard to justify a little over a week ago. Certain early adopters of the refreshed Nokia 6 were however pleasantly surprised by a download and installation message at first boot, and now HMD is confirming the wide-scale rollout of Oreo goodies.
Unlike the Nokia 7, we’re expecting the “new” 6 to go international soon enough, possibly at Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress next month, at which point it should definitely be powered by the latest Android flavor without the need for an OTA update. And yes, the first-gen Nokia 6 will get its own official Android 8.0 promotion “soon.” That’s a promise.