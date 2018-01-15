As predicted late last week, HTC’s fourth U11 variant has become official earlier today in the company’s native land of Taiwan, following the new 2:1 display aspect ratio direction dictated by the high-end U11+.

But although the U11 EYEs is certainly no pushover all in all, it’s also by no means a powerhouse, packing an octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor that’s been around for almost two years now.

On the bright side, the decidedly middling chip is paired with a robust 4GB RAM, as well as a large 3930mAh battery. In fact, that’s the same cell size found under the hood of the U11+, and the HTC U11 EYEs may actually be able to keep the lights on longer between charges, courtesy of its frugal SoC.

The similarities obviously don’t stop there, even if the 6-inch 2:1 screen on the U11 EYEs unsurprisingly produces fewer pixels than the 6-inch 2:1 panel on the U11 Plus, at 2160 x 1080, aka Full HD+, compared to 2560 x 1440, or Quad HD+.

The U11 EYEs also uses older Super LCD 3 technology, and its red, silver and black color options are definitely snazzy and shiny, but with no translucent “liquid surface” design, they lack a certain je ne sais quoi to stand out from the upper mid-range crowd.

Of course, just like the U11, U11+ and U11 Life, HTC’s newest offers Edge Sense “innovation”, aka squeezy sides, as well as premium USonic sound technology with active noise cancellation, and water and dust resistance. The cameras may just be the biggest draw here, with a single but excellent 12MP shooter mounted on the back, and two 5MP selfie-friendly sensors capable of various bokeh tricks, as well as “Instant Skin Adjustment” and other beauty-enhancing functions.

A rear-positioned fingerprint reader helps the HTC U11 EYEs keep those bezels nice and thin, while the pre-installed Android version is unspecified on the OEM’s official Taiwanese website, which probably means it’s 7.1 Nougat.

Unfortunately, the price point doesn’t sound ideal, at NT$14,900 ($505) and 3299 yuan ($512) in China, with 64GB internal storage and microSD expansion capabilities. But perhaps the Western Hemisphere will get it for less. If it ever makes its way across the Pacific, that is.