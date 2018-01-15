Amazon has Honor 7X pre-orders now, sales January 25
Honor launched the $200 7X smartphone late last year on its sites worldwide and had rolled it out to a few big-name retailers in the United States in particular as well. But nothing gets people noticing a new phone like a big, bright banner on Amazon — after all, the Honor 6X and Honor 5X have historically run up the unlocked smartphones board on the site as best-sellers.
And so it goes that the Honor 7X shall also be on Amazon soon. Pre-orders for the black and blue colors (sorry, no red color here) are on from now. Those orders ship on January 25 as sales officially begin in the United States. The same price, as always, applies: $199.99.
The 7X already ranks as the #1 new release in Amazon’s unlocked cell phones category.
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
33%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%