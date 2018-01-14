Android

CES 2018 round-up: Caterpillar, Jabra, Lenovo (Video)

There’s only so much attention we can devote on our channel to the products that launch at CES 2018. So, in an effort to pay at least some homage to the longstanding brands that make our ecosystem quite great, we’ve done a little roundup of some phones, home assistants and tablets that have made a splash here.

From Caterpillar‘s new rugged phones to Jabra’s improvements for its Elite series headsets and a smorgasbord from Lenovo, we’re taking just 3 minutes to learn a little bit about everything you might not want to miss out on. It’s me and Jaime Rivera on duty from Las Vegas, let’s dive in.

