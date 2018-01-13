Shaking in the CES 2018 pit | #PNWeekly 287

CES 2018 is done. It’s in the books. Kaput. And besides a little rain, a little flooding and a little power outage, it appears that most of us in the tech media have gotten out with little to no scarring. So, to congratulate ourselves, we took to a room high up in the Mirage on the Las Vegas strip and talked for about an hour on the biggest advancements that were brought out at the show.

From an experimental laptop named Linda to fingerprints going where they never gone before, we five techies chat about it all on episode 287 of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 6:30pm Eastern on January 10th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 287

January 10, 2018

Support for the Pocketnow Weekly comes from Upsie.

Upsie helps customers save up to 70 percent on warranties and insurance plans for what they buy — including things like holiday gifts purchased weeks ago! Users can keep track of those warranties, what they cover and even receipts with the convenient and free Upsie app.

You can head to upsie.com and use promo code “POCKETNOW” for 10 percent off your first purchase. Thanks to Upsie for their sponsorship!

