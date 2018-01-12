Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 hands-on (Video)

Sony was definitely smart to unveil three non-flagship Xperia phones at CES 2018, a trade show many competing mobile device manufacturers completely ignored. The XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 didn’t exactly make waves in Las Vegas with their designs… or specifications, but at least they all feature rear-mounted fingerprint scanners you can actually use in the US.

Sadly, exact pricing and availability details remain under wraps, which wasn’t enough to stop us from assessing the feel and ergonomics of these “high mid-range” and mid-range new Android efforts.

After taking the three for a spin at Sony’s CES booth, we’re happy to report they feel pretty great in the hand, even though the sharp corners are less than ideal, not to mention those top and bottom screen borders.

Even the least remarkable of the bunch looks quite good… for its expected price bracket, while the Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra are just as similar as you think. It’s also nice to see a number of color options for all three phones, as well as very fluid proprietary UIs, especially on the Android Oreo-powered XA2 duo.

If you also want to catch a glimpse of Sony’s refined Xperia Ear concept, Xperia Hello robot and the finalized Xperia Touch projector, be sure to watch our latest hands-on video from the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show until the end.