A little over a month ago, when the highly respected Evan Blass of @evleaks fame claimed a mysteriously codenamed HTC “Harmony” phone would come to market under a cryptic (and convoluted) U11 EYEs banner, we were left speculating that meant a dual camera was in the pipeline.

Now Blass is back with far more revealing tweets about the design, specifications and pricing of the impending HTC U11 EYEs, leaving (almost) nothing to the imagination. Rendered in black, silver and red, the Edge Sense-enabled handset clearly features two front-facing shooters, but alas, their megapixel counts remain under wraps.

What we do know is the 6-inch screen of the U11+ will be downgraded from QHD+ to FHD+ resolution, aka 1080 x 2160 pixels, while retaining an 18:9 or 2:1 aspect ratio that’s slowly becoming the industry norm, especially for jumbo-sized smartphones.

Of course, the HTC U11 EYEs shouldn’t be as cumbersome as past 6-inchers, surrounding the Super LCD3 panel with relatively thin bezels, and sporting a fingerprint reader mounted on its back to save frontal space.

With an octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor and 4GB RAM under the hood, as well as 64GB internal storage room, microSD support and 3930mAh battery, this thing actually sounds like a decent mid-range affair all in all.

Unfortunately, for whatever reason (cough, Treble, cough), the U11 EYEs is expected to run Android Nougat out the box, also fetching an arguably excessive 3,300 yuan in China that equates to roughly $510.

HTC itself just confirmed on Weibo the phone will be officially unveiled on January 15, with USB-C connectivity and IP67 resistance against water and dust the final ev-leaked specs for the time being. The quality/price ratio doesn’t sound too hot, but maybe the dual front-facing cams and single rear shooter will be able to sweeten the deal.