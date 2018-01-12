Android 8.0 Oreo update starts rolling out to US unlocked HTC 10
Before releasing a very respectable mid-range 2:1 6-incher with Android Nougat out the box, HTC is officially bringing the software platform’s newest and most delicious flavor to an ancient 16:9 5.2-incher.
Yes, HTC is just weird that way, and if you think about it, it’s also a little odd that the HTC 10 gets to leave Nougat behind before the newer, larger and more powerful U Ultra can make the leap to Oreo.
Then again, even though the 10 didn’t exactly sell like hotcakes back in 2016, it probably exceeded the U Ultra’s early 2017 popularity with ease. Either way, given the sorry state of the deeply fragmented Android ecosystem, we definitely shouldn’t complain about any device receiving modern treats like Autofill, smart text selection, Picture-in-Picture, Instant Apps, and various other performance and security enhancements. Let alone a phone with a premium glass-and-aluminum construction, sharp Quad HD screen, solid 4GB RAM, and decent 3000 mAh battery.
We’re starting to regret HTC no longer sells this beaut unlocked in the US, especially since that’s the only version provided with an over-the-air Android 8.0 Oreo update for the time being.
Elsewhere, the Taiwanese company may have other things to deal with, while US carriers can sometimes take forever to join these types of OS promotion parties. Bottom line, enjoy and cherish your Oreo goodies if you are able to download and install them. The vast majority of global HTC 10 users can still only dream of what you have.