Apple is in full damage control mode after initially trying to calm outrage over a previously undisclosed iPhone performance throttling policy with the typical “it’s not a bug, it’s a feature” shenanigans.

That obviously didn’t work, so the Cupertino-based tech giant decided to offer a (tardy) apology and (more than welcome) discounted battery replacement program for anyone unhappy with the CPU slowdown activities. Anyone owning an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, SE, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 or 7 Plus, that is, regardless of the actual condition of their cell, as shown by standard diagnostic tests.

To Apple’s credit, the new out-of-warranty battery service fee for eligible iPhone 6 or later models came into effect really fast, but as it turns out, not everyone can take advantage of the forced promotion with the expected urgency.

Waiting times reportedly range from a not-so-bad two weeks to an excruciating three months, which may not help settle class action lawsuits with as much ease as Apple might have hoped.

iPhone 6 Plus users interested in a $29 sub for their crumbling battery face the longest wait, according to an internal document exclusively obtained by MacRumors that was apparently distributed to Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers for proper notice of concerned service seekers.

To be specific, it seems backup iPhone 6 Plus batteries are in such short supply that their replacement will no longer be possible until “late March or early April” in the United States and “other regions.”

With that in mind, it feels more than reasonable to wait “approximately two weeks” for a new iPhone 6 or 6s Plus battery, while iPhone 6s, 7, 7 Plus and SE owners should be able to get the performance “upgrade” done “without extended delays.” Of course, depending on demand fluctuations, all these vague deadlines could change at any moment, not to mention they already vary by region anyway.