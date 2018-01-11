Yes, Windows 10 Mobile is dead for all intents and purposes, and the Alcatel Idol 4S is inching dangerously close to turning two years old, which essentially equates to a human’s typical retirement age.

But to loosely quote the great lyrical artist Macklemore, shoot, it’s 99 bucks. So, yeah, if you thought the $225 price from back August was crazy low, then $199 and $169 even crazier, get ready to go completely berserk once you order the beautiful 5.5-incher from the US online Microsoft Store at a new all-time low rate.

The obvious catch is you’re not getting the full VR package here, so you’ll need to separately buy a pair of compatible goggles if you want to immerse yourself into (pretty limited) virtual reality experiences.

Even by itself, the Alcatel Idol 4S feels like an irresistible bargain at $99.99 from a number of standpoints. The unlocked handset can be freely activated on US GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, packing a more than respectable Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB RAM.

The large AMOLED screen delivers Full HD resolution, with Dragontrail glass protection, and the 3000 mAh battery is rated at an endurance of 20 hours in talk time, and up to 420 hours of standby.

Capable of accommodating 64 gigs of data internally, the Idol 4S also supports microSD storage expansion while featuring 21 and 8MP cameras. Everything is neatly wrapped in a premium glass and metal body measuring just 6.99 mm in depth and tipping the scales at 152 grams. Of course, the Alcatel Idol 4S is compatible with Microsoft Continuum docks, seamlessly bringing your work to the big screen. So what if there are no additional software features in the pipeline?