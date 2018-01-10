After years of uncertainty, production trouble, last-minute drama and smartphone vendor anxiety, a happy end to the in-display fingerprint scanner saga is finally on the horizon. For real this time, although if you haven’t been following the news of late, the name of the OEM set to start this little revolution may catch you completely off guard.

Vivo, not Samsung or Apple, is presenting the world’s “first ready-to-produce in-display fingerprint scanning smartphone” at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, and technically, the Chinese company fits the description made by Synaptics when teasing yesterday’s showcase.

A “young” but ambitious and fast-growing top five global smartphone brand, Vivo will tell us more about the groundbreaking device unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show “in early 2018.”

Availability and pricing info is up in the air, as are the handset’s full specifications, but the thing is repeatedly described as “ready for mass-production” in Vivo’s latest press release, backing up hopes of a commercial launch no later than Q2. Presumably, both in the OEM’s native land and across select international markets.

Developed by self-described “human interface revolution” igniter Synaptics, which you probably remember from last year’s Galaxy S8 pre-release turmoil, the new screen-embedded biometric sensor “offers a more convenient operation without sacrificing the sleek and unified design” of a smartphone.

No more debating whether a physical fingerprint reader should occupy precious space on the front or back of a mobile device, closer or farther away from the camera. Clearly, “full-screen” smartphones are the future, and this breakthrough could help Vivo and many others achieve truly bezel-less designs easier.

Billed as “quick and secure”, for both device unlocking and mobile payment authentication, the In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology is invisible to the naked eye, although a graphical UI will show up on Vivo’s smartphone screen in “any scenario that fingerprint recognition is required.” That way, you’ll know where to press on the screen for your fingerprint to be recognized, after which the animation will disappear and pop up again when needed.