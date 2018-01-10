The holidays may be long gone, but T-Mobile is extending the time of giving by once again bringing back its unbeatable BOGO deals and adding sweet little discounts in the equation for folks only looking to buy one high-end phone to continue the new year celebrations.

Unfortunately, to qualify for the “UnCarrier’s” latest buy-one-get-one-free promotion, you’ll need to meet a whole bunch of requirements. It seems fair and unsurprising to have to purchase two iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, V20, V30 or V30+ units on equipment installment plans as a primary eligibility condition.

But you’re also required to port in at least one new voice line onto an “eligible rate plan to be used with one of the new devices”, and trade in a lightly used iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 6, 6 Plus, SE, 5s, LG V20, G6, G5, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, S6 Active, S5, S4, Note 5, or Note 4.

That’s a long list of old phones, and odds are you have one just lying around the house, but still, the perfect BOGO is not both a switch and trade affair.

Meanwhile, 128 and 256GB iPhone 7 Plus configurations, as well as the 256 gig iPhone 8, 8 Plus versions and the iPhone X each come with $700 savings on a second handset of equal or lesser value for a limited time starting January 12. The same conditions apply, as is the case for $750 discounts provided with Galaxy Note 8, S8 Active and S8 Plus BOGOs.

Qualified traders can get a cool $150 off a single Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active, Note 8, LG G6, V30 and V30+ in addition to the value of their trade-ins, with no less than 13 popular smartphones now eligible for #GetOutoftheRed promos.

If you’re on Verizon, but want to switch your iPhone SE, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8+ to T-Mo, you’ll get up to $650 to pay off your Big Red debt, no strings attached. It’s hard to even know where to start when seeking the best possible T-Mobile deal these days.