Android

Slider Keyboard and Vital Moto Mods wrap up Lenovo’s CES 2018 announcements

Contents
Advertisement

Since there are so many Moto smartphones out there waiting for upgrades and sequels, as well as a couple of new ones reportedly in the pipeline, it may have been a little disappointing for our mobile-focused readers to see parent company Lenovo unveil anything but handsets at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

If it makes you feel any better, “Lenovorola” also discreetly took the wraps off a new pair of smartphone-transforming Moto Mods yesterday. Technically, we heard about the Livermorium Slider Keyboard snap-on accessory before, as it raised over $160,000 on Indiegogo, rapidly earning Lenovo’s trust and a place in the Accelerator Program, where production was “accelerated.”

The name says it all, with the ability to seamlessly connect a full QWERTY slide-out keyboard to Moto Z devices its main focus area and selling point, although the retro module can also tilt your screen at up to 60 degrees.

If you’re a hardcore typist, but for some reason don’t like the BlackBerry KEYone, expect the Livermorium Slider Keyboard Moto Mod in the usual stores “later this winter” priced at $99.

Meanwhile, the first-party Lenovo Vital Moto Mod, which wasn’t involved in any challenge, contest or crowdfunding campaign, is coming in April, fetching a prohibitive $395.

That almost sounds like an absurd price to pay for a smartphone accessory, topping the retail costs of the Hasselblad True Zoom, Insta-Share Projector or Moto 360 Camera while arguably bringing unique, important functionality to the table.

We’re talking accurate measurements of the user’s five key vital signs, including heart rate, respiratory rate, Pulse Ox, core body temperature, and systolic and diastolic blood pressure. No wearable devices or external sensors needed. That’s… actually really interesting.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
25%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
25%
Hated It
50%
Via
Lenovo Newsroom
Source
Motorola Blog
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, CES, CES 2018, keyboard, Keyboard Moto Mod, Lenovo, Lenovo Vital Moto Mod, Livermorium, modular accessories, Moto Mods, Motorola, News, Slider Keyboard Moto Mod, smartphone accessories, Vital Moto Mod
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).