Since there are so many Moto smartphones out there waiting for upgrades and sequels, as well as a couple of new ones reportedly in the pipeline, it may have been a little disappointing for our mobile-focused readers to see parent company Lenovo unveil anything but handsets at CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

If it makes you feel any better, “Lenovorola” also discreetly took the wraps off a new pair of smartphone-transforming Moto Mods yesterday. Technically, we heard about the Livermorium Slider Keyboard snap-on accessory before, as it raised over $160,000 on Indiegogo, rapidly earning Lenovo’s trust and a place in the Accelerator Program, where production was “accelerated.”

The name says it all, with the ability to seamlessly connect a full QWERTY slide-out keyboard to Moto Z devices its main focus area and selling point, although the retro module can also tilt your screen at up to 60 degrees.

If you’re a hardcore typist, but for some reason don’t like the BlackBerry KEYone, expect the Livermorium Slider Keyboard Moto Mod in the usual stores “later this winter” priced at $99.

Meanwhile, the first-party Lenovo Vital Moto Mod, which wasn’t involved in any challenge, contest or crowdfunding campaign, is coming in April, fetching a prohibitive $395.

That almost sounds like an absurd price to pay for a smartphone accessory, topping the retail costs of the Hasselblad True Zoom, Insta-Share Projector or Moto 360 Camera while arguably bringing unique, important functionality to the table.

We’re talking accurate measurements of the user’s five key vital signs, including heart rate, respiratory rate, Pulse Ox, core body temperature, and systolic and diastolic blood pressure. No wearable devices or external sensors needed. That’s… actually really interesting.