LG G7 name confirmed by LG’s official website

There was some controversy regarding the official name of LG’s 2018 flagship. GX or G10 were mentioned as possible monickers for the G6 follow-up, but both the LG Wallet app, as well as an unnamed company official that went on record, are referring to the LG G7 by name.

Now the official manufacturer website brings another confirmation, though you can’t take this one for granted either, as manufacturers often use device name placeholders. Still, one more indication adding to the previous ones is turning into something worth sticking to, for now.

According to the web page dealing with Quick Charge compatibility, namely Quick Charge 4.0, a “future LG G7” is being listed. This is the second time that we’re seeing the LG G7 name pop up in places originating from the manufacturer itself (first being the aforementioned LG Wallet app).

There’s also the question of the chip inside the upcoming device, which, as a first, might be launched later than the competing Galaxy S9. Whether LG will stick to the Snapdragon 835, or go for the new 845, is yet unknown (knowing that the 845 supports QuickCharge 4+, and the 835 offers support for QuickCharge 4).

We have reached out to LG, and a company spokesperson had this to say: “the names of all future phones from LG are speculative until the official announcement. It is common for us to use unofficial placeholders in materials until the name is finalized.”