Lenovo’s extensive CES 2018 PC lineup includes Miix 630, upgraded ThinkPad X1 family
Even after jumping the gun by announcing its “most complete ThinkPad portfolio” last week, and seizing the actual CES 2018 spotlight yesterday with the additional introductions of a Google Assistant-powered Smart Display, Mirage Solo with Daydream headset and Mirage VR180 camera, Lenovo isn’t quite done making waves at the year’s first major tech trade show.
The PC-manufacturing veteran’s Las Vegas booth is truly jam-packed with Windows 10 machines, including a trio of new additions to the high-end ThinkPad X1 family, and a humbler, more affordable Miix 630.
Technically, the Lenovo Miix 630, which shouldn’t be confused with the 320, 520 or 720, runs the feature-limited Windows 10 S edition that’s only capable of installing Microsoft Store apps.
Nonetheless, this is a decently powerful, productive and robust “everyday PC”, including a detachable keyboard and digital pen at its starting price of $799.99. “Always connected”, thanks to an integrated 4G LTE modem, the 12-incher can last up to 20 hours between charges, packing a Snapdragon 835 processor, your choice of 4 or 8GB RAM, up to 256GB internal storage, and weighing a measly 770 grams in tablet mode.
Speaking of, road warriors looking for a little extra horsepower should be happy to hear the detachable 2-in-1 Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet is getting a new 13-inch form factor with 3K screen resolution, as well as up to 8th generation Intel Quad Core i7 processing speed, Pen Pro support, and military-grade durability.
Everything is neatly packed in an 890-gram body (or 1.27 kilograms with keyboard), priced at a whopping $1,599 and up.
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon 6th Gen and ThinkPad X1 Yoga 3rd Gen are even costlier, starting at $1,709 and $1,889 respectively with Dolby Vision HDR support on their top-of-the-line 14-inch WQHD IPS touch configurations.
The refreshed X1 Carbon is billed as “the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop”, while the upgraded X1 Yoga obviously shines in terms of flexibility, with one of them snazzy 360-degree hinges.
Both powerhouses can pack up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB RAM and 1TB SSDs, with hands-free Amazon Alexa voice commands, ThinkShutter physical webcam covers, and 15-hour battery life also among their highlights.