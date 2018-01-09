After collaborating with Qualcomm on a non-commercial “Gigabit Phone” that helped lay the groundwork for the 5G mobile networks of tomorrow, ZTE is again announcing a strategic partnership at a major trade show focusing on the semiconductor giant’s contribution to a future IoT innovation.

Personal safety software developer Wearsafe is also joining the fourth largest smartphone vendor in the US and one of the world’s top chipmakers in a concerted effort to tap into a new Internet of Things market.

Specifically, the three companies are looking to create the “next generation of personal safety solutions.” Even clearer, a “discrete wearable device” is in the pipeline designed to “connect the consumer to third parties such as first responders, monitoring companies and family almost instantly through a push of a button, providing increased peace-of-mind in unpredictable situations.”

The “virtually” always connected personal security tracker is unfortunately severely lacking in detail for the time being, although we do know it’ll be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 1100 processor and take advantage of Wearsafe’s mobile personal emergency response systems.

A built-in “next gen” LTE Cat 1 modem will enable “global band support” on the unnamed ZTE wearable, while the aforementioned mPERS platform aims to “collect and transmit critical user information to third parties at the user’s discretion.”

Availability details are just as vague as everything else, and we can’t even share a conceptual render at the moment. What ZTE is willing to tell us is “operators in the US and globally” will most likely embrace this excessively secretive personal security tracking solution “over time.” And here we were expecting an Axon 8 announcement at CES 2018.