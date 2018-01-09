Despite losing quite a bit of money on smartphones lately, and not being able to stop shipment numbers from free-falling either, TCL remains just as focused on its Alcatel portfolio as the much more successful and buzzworthy BlackBerry product roster.

After simplifying its branding by dropping the OneTouch appendage a couple of years ago, TCL wants to make it even easier for consumers to recognize a new member of the Alcatel handset family.

A “universal design language” is bringing the Alcatel 5, 3 and 1 Series together in an attempt to make “flagship style smartphone features accessible across the mid and entry price tiers.” Rendered a while back by reputable leaker Evan Blass, this re-imagined unified portfolio will only be detailed at MWC in Barcelona next month.

Until then, we have a few official device images to help answer some questions, as well as a short video preview of Alcatel 5, 3v and 1x models on display at CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week.

All three Android phones, as well as rumored 3x, 3 and 3c variants and any other non-Idol, non-BlackBerry products TCL might unveil in the near future will share “immersive” 18:9 screens as “one of the first smartphone lineups in the world” to “standardize” the trendy aspect ratio.

Billed as “full view” panels, and obviously manufactured by TCL itself, these will be accompanied by smaller or larger bezels. But the Alcatel 5, 3v and 1x all feature rear-mounted fingerprint scanners, which feels like a remarkable feat especially for the entry-level product that’s set to cost around $100.

With a snazzy reflective back and dual camera arrangement, the 3v should be able to stick to a sub-$200 price point, while the most premium-looking phone of the bunch, the Alcatel 5, aims to “deliver the best possible features” at $300 or so. That will apparently include “fantastic imaging, a cinema-style viewing experience, a large battery for a full day’s use”, and face unlocking capabilities.

Further proving TCL’s renewed commitment to the expansion of Alcatel’s global reach, the Chinese company is also announcing a high-profile partnership with Flipkart at CES 2018 to exclusively sell “larger screen Alcatel smartphones” in India through the nation-leading e-tailer.