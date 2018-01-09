Chinese smartphone manufacturer and global BlackBerry brand licensee TCL didn’t fully announce the nostalgia-inducing KEYone until the Mobile World Congress kicked off in Barcelona last year, so naturally, no sequel was expected at CES 2018 this week.

But the overall financially-struggling company still traveled to glamorous Las Vegas to officially expand the BlackBerry Motion stateside, as well as unveil yet another KEYone derivation for “select markets across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.”

Perhaps most importantly of all, TCL insisted on assuring BB devotees “at least two new smartphones” carrying the same legendary name will be released “later this year.” We’re likely talking entirely new devices rather than more snazzy paint jobs further milking the original KEYone’s surprising mainstream popularity.

Speaking of, the BlackBerry KEYone Bronze Edition is coming to the aforementioned “select markets” outside the US “later in Q1 2018.” As you can probably guess, the thing that makes this different from black-and-silver and all-black variants of the QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen-sporting handset is a matte bronze finish. Also, dual SIM support. Like the Black Edition, the Bronze flavor packs 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space, sadly still running Android 7.1 Nougat.

As for the BlackBerry Motion, previously launched in regions as diverse as Saudi Arabia, Canada and the UK, its recommended retail price in the US is $449.99. That sounds fair for an all-touch affair with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, water and dust resistance, two-day battery life, front-mounted fingerprint reader, customizable Convenience Key, Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and Android 7.1 guaranteed to jump to 8.0 Oreo “later this year.”

Sales of a GSM unlocked configuration are starting this Friday, January 12, at Amazon and BestBuy.com.