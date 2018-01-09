Android

Samsung Galaxy S9 launch at MWC 2018 confirmed

The launch of Samsung’s 2018 flagship(s) –the Galaxy S9 (and the Galaxy S9+ if 2017 is of any indication)– has been a back and forth so far, with rumors initially talking about a CES 2018 announcement, closely followed by a debunk. More recent rumors talked about a February announcement, with specific reports talking about MWC 2018. Throw in the late-march Galaxy S8 announcement at a special dedicated event, and you’ve got yourself a lot of controversy surrounding the topic.

The confirmation for the Samsung Galaxy S9 launch comes from DJ Koh, president of Samsung’s mobile business, who unveiled the information at a CES 2018 press conference. It doesn’t get any more official than this, and according to DJ Koh, the launch of the company’s first flagship for the year will happen at a major trade show in February, pointing straight to MWC 2018. The Samsung executive also talked about sales kicking off in March.

Now that we’ve got that pinned down, all that’s left is to decide which one of the rumors dealing with upcoming specs is more realistic.

