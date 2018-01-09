You probably didn’t stay up many nights dreaming about the ultra-low-end Galaxy J2 (2018) after that massive leak last month. But if you’re inexplicably interested in 2018 in plasticky 5-inchers running Android 7.0 Nougat, sporting qHD screen resolution and packing 1.5GB RAM, you should be happy to see the entry-level handset officially announced at last.

Also known as the Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro (2018) or just J2 Pro, the retro-looking smartphone is obviously not powerful or special enough to make a CES 2018 appearance in Las Vegas.

Instead, the chaebol’s Vietnamese website simply started listing the modest product sometime this week with absolutely no fanfare or advance notice, revealing the regional price point as the rough equivalent of $130 (VND 3,290,000).

To clarify, you’re getting a qHD AMOLED display here, not a QHD unit, with a terribly outdated 960 x 540 pixel count, alongside an unnamed quad-core 1.4 GHz processor, 8MP rear-facing camera, 5MP selfie shooter, 16GB internal storage, and 2,600 mAh battery.

Meanwhile, over in India, a local Amazon-exclusive Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime was also unveiled without much pomp, despite seemingly offering pretty respectable specs. We’re talking 3 or 4GB RAM, paired with 32 or 64GB storage space, as well as octa-core Exynos 7870 processing power, 13MP front and rear cameras, 5.5-inch Full HD display resolution, a full metal unibody construction, Samsung Pay Mini support, and 3300 mAh battery.

The price tag is unfortunately unspecified, as is the actual release date of the Galaxy On7 Prime, although Amazon will be sure to notify you when sales kick off if you want to register your interest. If only the bezels were thinner…