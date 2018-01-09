There are few companies better suited than Razer to try and possibly actually pull off a product bringing the best of the smartphone and PC worlds together. Unsurprisingly, the expert gaming laptop manufacturer is going a very different route from Microsoft’s Windows Continuum project or Samsung’s DeX Station in “bridging the gap between handheld entertainment and laptop convenience.”

Far more ambitious than the Mirabook or Andromium Superbook, Razer’s Project Linda concept envisions a seamless transformation of the ultra-powerful Razer Phone into an Android laptop requiring no cables or traditional docks.

Someday, you may be able to simply place the company’s gaming-focused 5.7-inch handset into a space specially designed to accommodate it where a touchpad would normally reside on a premium unibody CNC aluminum laptop chassis.

The Razer Phone would work as the brains of the Project Linda setup, using its generous 8GB RAM and respectable Snapdragon 835 processor to “deliver responsive performance” on a 13.3-inch Quad HD touchscreen.

Said extra-large display aims to “extend the 120 Hz experience available on the Razer Phone”, providing “fluid motion and vibrant visuals.” Oh, and the handset would be rapidly charged while powering Linda by a 53.6 Wh battery built into the 15 mm thin laptop body weighing a measly 1.25 kg (less than three pounds) with the phone included.

Naturally, the Razer Phone would be able to replace a conventional touchpad’s functionality, alternatively working as a second screen for access to apps, tools, and “more.” Project Linda is imagined as also featuring a “full-size” backlit keyboard for “enhanced productivity” in addition to “differentiated” Android gaming experiences.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on when Razer estimates it could make the Android laptop/phone hybrid concept a reality, or what price point the computer giant might be targeting.