Razer Phone is the world’s first mobile device to support both Netflix HDR and Dolby 5.1
There’s still a relatively short list of Android phones supporting Netflix content streaming in HDR, with the LG G6 the platform’s lone Dolby Vision proponent, while the latter technology also works on Apple’s iOS-powered iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus.
Other so-called Android “flagships” can’t even play Stranger Things in HD, which makes Razer’s latest feat that much more remarkable. The company’s rookie Razer Phone is not only getting HDR compatibility for the world’s most popular video streaming service, also marking a first for Netflix.
Namely, you’re looking at the first ever mobile device to support the premium Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 audio format. According to Razer’s official CES 2018 press release, that sound designation is “typically reserved for high-end entertainment systems and PCs”, exploiting five full-bandwidth channels and one low-frequency effects channel. 5.1 is apparently the most commonly used layout in home cinema and the standard surround sound audio component of digital broadcast and music as well.
In a nutshell, that means Netflix members subscribed to the premium plan will be able to get the absolute best out of the Razer Phone’s already impressive HDR10-enabled Quad HD display with up to 120 Hz refresh rate, and dual-firing, front-facing Dolby-optimized speakers.
The exclusive Netflix and Razer partnership will bear fruit for the Android handset’s existing users after an over-the-air software update will provide screen and sound improvements “ensuring a great Netflix experience” later this month. Meanwhile, “all future Razer Phone releases” will come preloaded with the HDR and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1-capable firmware.