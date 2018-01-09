While we never counted to see if the US-based Fossil Group delivered on its promise from last spring, releasing 300+ “connected watch styles” under 14 different brands, it’s pretty obvious the fashion designer and manufacturer has slowly taken over the Android Wear world.

That’s not particularly good news for the wearable platform’s early supporters, who witnessed Google’s gradual shift in focus and hardware collaborations, from traditional tech companies like Samsung, LG and Motorola to a roster of partners now including Casio, Louis Vuitton, Montblanc and Tag Heuer.

But “always connected” fans of Kate Spade New York designer handbags, women’s clothing and jewelry or minimalistic Skagen timepieces should definitely be happy to see both brands unveil their first-ever touchscreen smartwatch collections today.

The “kate spade new york scallop” and Skagen Falster are extremely similar in more ways than one, packing the same industry-standard Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and running Android Wear 2.0 with access to a standalone Play Store and Google Assistant voice functionality.

Obviously, both smartwatches are compatible with Android and iOS phones, pushing various notifications directly to your wrist, and tracking basic activity with a set of sensors that likely doesn’t include built-in GPS.

The design is the main difference between the two, as Fossil continues to allow its subsidiaries to preserve their unique legacies and classic looks. That means the Kate Spade New York scallop touchscreen available for pre-sale starting today is “playfully sophisticated” and feminine, whereas the $275 and up Skagen Falster due out later this month aims to strike the “perfect balance of form and function” with a simple and decidedly minimalist construction.