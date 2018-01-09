Glass back will reportedly enable iPhone SE 2 wireless charging

Apple had finally decided that wireless charging can no longer be ignored; the 2017 models (iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X) all feature glass backs in order to allow for wireless charging of these smartphones. According to a recent report, the iPhone SE refresh coming this year will not only be about a performance increase.

Apple will reportedly make the phone’s back out of glass. This makes sense from an iPhone SE 2 wireless charging perspective, and it also makes sense for Apple to slowly embrace (not switch) the charging technology on all portable devices in its portfolio. However, it is too early to tell whether these rumors have any truth to them, so treat them accordingly, at least until we get more confirmation.