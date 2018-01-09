iOS

$29 iPhone battery replacement limited to one per device

The iPhone battery replacement situation is nothing new. Apple confirmed that it was offering $29 iPhone battery replacements to anyone with a iPhone 6 or newer model regardless of the diagnostic result of the device. However, according to the updated fineprint on Apple’s website, this will only be possible once per iPhone (image below).

This means that if you have already taken advantage of the $29 iPhone battery replacement, you will only be eligible of another $29 swap if your iPhone is failing diagnostic tests; if, however, it does not, the regular fees apply, and your replacement will set you back the regular fee of $79.

Whether Apple’s iPhone sales will really hurt because of the program is yet unknown, but the company has reduced the price for iPhone battery replacement services as part of its apology for lack of communication regarding the power management featured inside its operating system (10.2.1.).

