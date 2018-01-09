Apple update mitigates Spectre on iOS and MacOS; Intel to patch chips by end of month

An iOS 11.2.2 and a MacOS 10.13.2 update “recommends for all users” is rolling out to iPhone, iPad and Mac owners, including security updates. The details for updates on Apple’s official website state that the refresh is there to mitigate Spectre: “security improvements to Safari and WebKit to mitigate the effects of Spectre”. Apple has acknowledged the threat and has made it public last week that it was already working on a patch. It is now rolling out.

Meanwhile, Intel’s CEO Brian Krzanich made it public at CES 2018 that the company will patch 90% of affected processors, manufactured in the past five years, by the end of this week. The remaining 10% will get the same treatment by the end of the month. With regards to claims that these patches will slow down processors by as much as 30%, Krzanich said “the performance impact of these updates is highly workload dependent. […] We expect some may have a larger impact than others, so we’ll continue working with the industry to minimize the impact on those workloads over time.“