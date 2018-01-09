After AT&T reportedly called off the deal with Huawei to carry its Mate 10 Pro flagship — a deal that should have been announced at Huawei’s CES keynote — the Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced that the phone will be coming to the US anyways. The downside? Full price for an unlocked smartphone.

Starting February 18, you’ll be able to grab your own unlocked Huawei Mate 10 Pro in the US through major electronics retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Microsoft, Newegg and B&H. It will go for $799, and all three color options will be available: Midnight Blue, Titanium Grey and Mocha Brown. Being unlocked, owners will be able to use it on any GSM carrier, as the phone is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile and Tracfone.

The niche version of the smaller device, the Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10, will also be available in the US starting February 18 at major electronics retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Microsoft as well as from end of February in Porsche Design Stores. Despite being cheaper than in Europe, it will still be expensive at $1,225, but, considering the fact that it’s a niche device, it doesn’t really matter.

We’ve embedded our Huawei Mate 10 Pro video review below for your viewing pleasure: