Weibo rumors take on Galaxy S9 memory configurations

The Galaxy S9 could take advantage of one of Samsung’s most recent innovations in storage — at least so the rumors go from Chinese social platform Weibo.

Speculation currently pins down the standard-sized Galaxy S9 with 4GB of RAM and options for 64GB or 128GB of storage. While it looks like those who prefer a slab friendlier to smaller palms will get shortchanged on memory specs once again, there’s also word that Galaxy S9+ buyers will default to 6GB of RAM worldwide, something that’s only been reserved for certain regions (particularly China and Korea). And the shock doesn’t stop there as 64GB, 128GB and 256GB disks are thought to be offered. Some regions could even see 512GB as a possibility.

Samsung had first crafted a 512GB UFS 2.1 storage drive for phones just last month. It makes sense to hear that the company will be able to turn around those disks in quick succession to its spring flagship.

However, these details, picked up by SamMobile, are rough and come from an echo chamber, so we’ll have to hold our breath before veracity comes along.