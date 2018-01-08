Not to be outdone by long-time display-making nemesis LG and its early CES 2018 spotlight-capturing 65-inch rollable OLED TV concept, Samsung just built a massive wall out of self-emitting MicroLED modules.

What that basically means is, if Samsung can ever commercialize “The Wall”, customers will be able to customize the TV sets of the future to the size and shape best fitting their needs, preferences and spaces.

The goal is to completely do without size, resolution or form restrictions, although for the purposes of the groundbreaking technology’s first demo, Samsung settled on a monumental 146-inch 4K setup.

From there, it should one day be easy for anyone to build their own “wall”, although the specifics on how the modules will work remain a little hazy. What we do know is MicroLED “excels in durability and effectiveness”, offering the “ultimate viewing experience” without backlight or color filters.

If that sounds vague and grandiose, Samsung also claims The Wall’s self-emitting tech is able to deliver up to a staggering 2000 nits of peak brightness, with a bezel-less design making it “difficult to tell where the screen ends and the wall begins.”

The hype is over 9000, but if you want to hear something slightly less exciting and more feasible in the short run, Samsung plans to “internationally” launch the world’s first QLED TV featuring 8K AI technology during the year’s second half. Yes, this year, and the 85-inch artificial intelligence-enhanced TV aims to “transform all pictures into 8K high-quality content by adjusting the algorithm in the display based on a user’s prior experiences.” Translation – it will try to upscale everything, from HD to Full HD to 4K movies, to 8K-like sharpness. Now that’s something smartphones could use as well.