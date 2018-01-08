As excited as we are about the events set to unfold in Las Vegas this week, and as remarkable as a few concepts already unveiled ahead of CES 2018’s formal start might look on paper, we’re sad to report there will be no Samsung or LG flagship phones released before February.

That’s practically carved in stone right now, but inside information on the LG G7 continues to puzzle us. It turns out that the sequel for the ill-fated G6 could be called G7 after all, according to fresh word on the street.

Specifically, a “ranking official” of one of Korea’s top three telecom carriers, who spoke to ET News on condition of anonymity, also claiming the phone’s production will merely start in March, which is why the network’s agreement with the device manufacturer is currently “to launch the G7 in April.”

Plans may still change by next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but it now feels safe to assume the company will skip the trade fair it previously used as a launch pad for both the G6 and G5.

We don’t want to speculate based on unconfirmed gossip, but if the intention is to unveil the LG G7 in mid-March ahead of a commercial rollout on or around April 20, Samsung’s rumored early dibs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor might be construed as a reasonable cause of delay. After all, it’d be pretty foolish to repeat the G6 Snapdragon 821 error by rushing the G7’s release and equipping it with a soon-to-be-outdated SD835 SoC.

Besides, if LG can deliver the G7 to global customers starting mid or even late April, we’re not sure that even qualifies as a tardy launch compared to G6’s spotty initial availability. Of course, that’s a big “if.”