Both Oculus and HTC have been focused on making their original PC-connected VR headsets (more) affordable of late, as well as providing self-contained options for consumers interested in portability and flexibility first and foremost.

But while there’s still no word on an eventual Western expansion of the so far China-exclusive standalone Vive Focus, HTC is definitely looking to bring a new computer-reliant Vive Pro variant to the US in the near future.

Unveiled at CES 2018 in Las Vegas just moments ago, the lighter and comfier head-mounted display doesn’t completely qualify for major upgrade status. Nonetheless, the screen resolution boost alone is significant enough to call this a true second-generation model.

Get ready for some super-sharp virtual reality experiences, thanks to a pair of OLED panels producing a total resolution of 2880 x 1600 pixels, up from 2160 x 1200 combined on the MWC 2015-announced, spring 2016-released non-Pro Vive.

The HTC Vive Pro also comes with integrated high-fidelity headphones for 3D sound capabilities requiring no external Deluxe Audio Strap or any other type of separate accessory.

Unfortunately, in addition to precise commercial launch info, we’re missing the key retail pricing puzzle piece too, and the same goes for an optional Vive wireless adaptor also manufactured by HTC and unveiled today at the Consumer Electronics Show.

Compatible with both “regular” and “professional” Vive headsets, this first-party companion device essentially emulates the TPCast adapter’s general functionality, canceling the need for any cables when setting up your high-end VR arrangement.

Built with Intel’s WiGig Spec, and optimized for low latency, as well as minimal interference, HTC’s Vive Wireless Adaptor will be up for grabs sometime in the summer, by which point we sure hope the Vive Pro becomes available too.