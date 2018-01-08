HP Spectre x360 15 and ENVY x2 introduced at CES 2018

So far CES 2018 has been all about laptops, notebooks and convertibles; HP isn’t standing on the side and brings the new Spectre x360 15 and ENVY x2 models to Las Vegas. First is the HP Spectre x360 15 (image above), a prosumer-grade Windows Hello convertible powerful enough to handle 4K video production. With simultaneous pen and touch support, the HP Spectre x360 15 is powered by a quad-core Intel Core 8th gen processor; graphics are being handled by either Radeon RX Vega M or NVIDIA GeForce MX 150 chips, depending on model.

Featuring a 15.6-inch 4K (UHD) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4, it offers up to 13.5 hours of battery life and HP’s Fast Charge technology. Bang & Olufsen quad speakers handle audio output, and fingerprint scanner together with an IR camera and Windows Hello will take care of security. Pricing starts at $1,369.99 and will be available via HP.com and Best Buy on March 18.

The HP ENVY x2 (image below) has optional 4G LTE connectivity and packs a 7th generation Intel CoreTM processor, 12.3-inch diagonal touch WUXGA+ display, 256GB PCIe SSD of storage, a pair of 13- and 5MP cameras, dual Bang & Olufsen speakers, up to 15 hours of battery life (and HP Fast Charge technology delivering 90% juice in 90 minutes), in addition to IR camera with Windows Hello support. At only 7.9 mm thickness and a weight of 1.65 lbs., it will come bundled with the HP Digital Pen and keyboard. Spring 2018 is when you should look for it, but pricing and specific carriers have not yet been disclosed.