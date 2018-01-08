Android

Honor View10 Hands-On and Honor 7X in Red (Video)

Contents
Advertisement

Separate from its parent company’s Samsung and Apple-challenging smartphones, both in China and across various Western markets, mid and high-end Honor devices are starting to make waves of their own, especially with hard to beat value for money.

Just consider the Honor View10, which greatly resembles the Huawei Mate 10 Pro in more ways than one, with incredibly advanced specifications in tow and a number of AI drawing cards, nonetheless fetching a very reasonable €399 on the old continent.

Also due out stateside… sooner or later, at a still-unspecified price, the “FullView” 18:9 6-incher was manhandled in front of the camera by our own Jaime Rivera and Jules Wang at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, revealing a few of its AI tricks for the whole world to see.

DJI and Microsoft are only two of Honor’s multiple high-profile partners developing exclusive content and software functionality for the Kirin 970 SoC to shine. Microsoft Translator looks like an extraordinarily convenient offline translation tool, and the neural-network processing unit (NPU) should also help produce super-sharp selfies.

As for the snazzy new red Honor 7X flavor showcased in Vegas this week too, there’s not much to say other than ooh la la, maybe. That’s an exquisite piece of mid-range mobile equipment alright, and if you’re fast (and lucky), you might be able to score one of 20,000 units going on sale exclusively for Valentine’s Day at a truly irresistible price, free Monster earbuds included.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
33%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, CES, CES 2018, colors, Hands-on, hands-on preview, hands-on video, Honor, Honor 7X, Honor View 10, Honor View10, Huawei, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, News, red, smartphone colors, Video, View 10, View10
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu

Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).