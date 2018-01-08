Honor View10 Hands-On and Honor 7X in Red (Video)

Separate from its parent company’s Samsung and Apple-challenging smartphones, both in China and across various Western markets, mid and high-end Honor devices are starting to make waves of their own, especially with hard to beat value for money.

Just consider the Honor View10, which greatly resembles the Huawei Mate 10 Pro in more ways than one, with incredibly advanced specifications in tow and a number of AI drawing cards, nonetheless fetching a very reasonable €399 on the old continent.

Also due out stateside… sooner or later, at a still-unspecified price, the “FullView” 18:9 6-incher was manhandled in front of the camera by our own Jaime Rivera and Jules Wang at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, revealing a few of its AI tricks for the whole world to see.

DJI and Microsoft are only two of Honor’s multiple high-profile partners developing exclusive content and software functionality for the Kirin 970 SoC to shine. Microsoft Translator looks like an extraordinarily convenient offline translation tool, and the neural-network processing unit (NPU) should also help produce super-sharp selfies.

As for the snazzy new red Honor 7X flavor showcased in Vegas this week too, there’s not much to say other than ooh la la, maybe. That’s an exquisite piece of mid-range mobile equipment alright, and if you’re fast (and lucky), you might be able to score one of 20,000 units going on sale exclusively for Valentine’s Day at a truly irresistible price, free Monster earbuds included.