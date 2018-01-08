Wholly-owned Samsung Electronics subsidiary Harman International seems intent on seizing the CES 2018 spotlight with the sheer number of new audio products unveiled in Las Vegas ahead of US commercial rollouts aimed at literally every budget.

The only Harman Kardon-branded device introduced earlier today is an obvious continuation of the $250 Amazon Alexa-powered Allure speaker announced back at IFA 2017.

Available for purchase “starting spring” in exchange for $199, the Harman Kardon Allure Portable is, well, smaller and sleeker than the original model, taking hands-free voice commands courtesy of one of the world’s most popular digital assistants, and producing “superb sound to fill up any room”, thanks to 20W 2 x 1.75 inch full-range drivers and 2 passive radiators.

If you prefer “premium” wireless headphones over a high-end wireless Bluetooth speaker, and like Google Assistant better than Alexa, you need to wait for JBL Everest 710GA, Everest 310GA and Everest 110GA pricing details.

The three pairs of voice-controlled around-ear, on-ear and in-ear headphones are coming to “select retailers” sometime in the spring, featuring among others the “legendary” JBL Pro Audio Sound technology and anywhere between 8 and 25 hours of battery life.

Other new Harman-made products marketed under the JBL banner include $99.95 Reflect Mini 2 and Reflect Contour 2 wireless sport headphones, Endurance sport earphones priced as low as $19.99, a “highly portable” $39.95 JBL GO 2 Bluetooth speaker with a “fully” waterproof design and “next-generation” audio quality, and a large Xtreme 2 portable Bluetooth speaker delivering “superior audio performance” at $299.95. None of these support voice assistants or other fancy industry-transforming technologies, simply promising great sound for both demanding audiophiles and cash-strapped casual users.