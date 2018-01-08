Not to be confused with the multiple ZenFone 4 Max, 4 Max Plus and 4 Max Pro variants unveiled by Asus in the past six months alone, the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) is the Taiwanese company’s latest high-battery-capacity smartphone soon to be made available stateside.

Previously released in Russia, and also expected out across Western Europe before long, the mid-range 5.7-incher has a very reasonable $229 US price tag attached to its (convoluted) name.

On paper, the Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) supports up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, but for 230 bucks, you’ll only get 3 gigs of memory and 32GB digital hoarding room starting sometime in February, in your choice of Azure Silver or Deepsea Black paint jobs.

On the bright side, while the M1 is set to sport modest HD (1440 x 720) screen resolution in certain territories, North America will be treated to a nice Full HD (2160 x 1080) upgrade.

“Full-view slim-bezel” technology allegedly makes it possible for the ZenFone Max Plus to squeeze a large 2:1 5.7-inch panel into a “standard” 5.2-inch smartphone body, although more than 20 percent of the metal chassis is still comprised of screen borders.

Round the back, the phone ticks another trendy box with a dual camera setup including a 16MP PixelMaster f/2.0 sensor and 8MP 120-degree wide-angle 6-element lens. A sensibly placed fingerprint reader is supplemented by a Face Unlock solution billed as “quick, secure and convenient” for “easy unlocking in any situation.”

Of course, a gargantuan 4130mAh battery headlines this “class-leading feature set”, promising up to 26 days standby stamina, 26 hours of continuous 3G talk time, 21 hours of Wi-Fi web browsing, or up to 13 hours of endurance in video playback.

Too bad the octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor and Android 7.0 Nougat software are not very “class-leading.”