In addition to a big-battery mid-range Android smartphone, ultra-high-end convertible 14-inch Windows 10 laptop, and “always-on” 13-inch Windows 10 S machine, all of which revealed their US pricing following prior announcements, Asus also brought a couple of all-new computers to Las Vegas for CES 2018 premieres.

The Asus X507 and ZenBook 13 (UX331UAL) are not flippable or flexible in any obvious way, and unfortunately, they’re tight-lipped about their retail costs and vague as far as their H1 2018 commercial launches are concerned.

What we do know is the former’s main area of focus is “daily computing”, meaning it’s not exactly the world’s most powerful laptop. But a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX110 graphics should do for the average Windows 10 user’s needs. The display caps off at a middling Full HD resolution, but on the bright side, it uses “slim-bezel NanoEdge” technology” to deliver “unbounded visuals.”

Still, the latest ZenBook 13 version is undoubtedly prettier and more premium-looking, with an all-metal chassis weighing just 2.17 pounds, up to 15-hour battery life, 8th Generation Intel Core i7 configurations, a maximum of 16GB RAM and 1 TB SSD. Also, a state-of-the-art Harman Kardon audio system.

In other CES 2018 news, look for “select Asus ZenBooks and VivoBooks” to start supporting Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant sometime by the end of H1 2018.

Last but not least, the Taiwanese company’s swanky 3D-patterned Windows Mixed Reality headset is officially slated for a Q1 2018 release in North America at an as-yet-unspecified price point. Like its platform compadres, this immersive gadget touts a quick and simple setup, free of external sensors, with a 3K resolution display and 90Hz refresh rate at the top of its spec sheet.