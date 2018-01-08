Android Pay hasn’t been able to consistently keep up with the global expansion rate of Samsung Pay and Apple Pay, despite technically launching just one month after the former digital wallet platform, but especially in this past year or so, the service has grown at a healthy pace, both in the US and around the world.

It never made much sense for the universal Android-supporting mobile payment app to coexist with the slowly dying Google Wallet, and at long last, Mountain View seems to agree. Instead of pulling the GWallet plug altogether, though, the peer-to-peer payments service is uniting with Android Pay for a “simpler, safer, and more consistent” experience.

Called simply Google Pay, the new payment product also incorporates all the other different ways you could previously pay with Google, including Play Store app purchases or enabling your Chrome browser to automatically fill in payment info like credit card numbers and whatnot.

For the time being, this is just a good old-fashioned rebranding operation for enhanced marketing cohesion purposes, but down the line, you can expect a lot “more” from Google Pay.

The name change is accompanied by a pretty aggressive promotional campaign too, with B&H shoppers eligible for $10 off $50+ orders made from Chrome for Android with Google Pay checkout through January 31. That’s not all, as entering the promo code “GooglePay2018” at the Fandango app checkout until January 18 and completing a movie ticket purchase using Google Pay will net you a cool $5 discount. Lastly, Instacart orders of at least $35 completed with Google Pay by January 16 score $10 markdowns.