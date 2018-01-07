New Samsung notebooks: Notebook 9 Pen, Notebook 9, and Notebook 7 Spin

Samsung announced a trio of new Notebooks to join its 2018 line-up (some of which were already out in Korea), with the occasion of this year’s CES: Notebook 9 Pen (image above), Notebook 9, and Notebook 7 Spin. The full-metal chassis magnesium aluminum Notebook 9 Pen is a 2-in-1 convertible PC equipped with a battery-free S Pen capable of recognizing 4,096 levels of pressure at its fine 0.7mm tip.

It packs a FullHD 13.3-inch RealViewDisplay, and it’s powered by an 8th Generation Intel® Core i7 Processor with Intel HD Graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, 720p camera, fingerprint sensor, and a lot of connectivity options (one USB-C, two USB 3.0, HDMI X1, uSD, HP/Mic).

The Notebook 9 (above)has a 15-inch FullHD RealViewDisplay, and shares most of the specs with the Notebook 9 Pen, save for the S Pen and graphics, where, in addition to the Intel HD Graphics, an NVIDIA GeForce MX150 (GDDR5 2GB) option will be available as well. Also, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity can be chosen over USB-C.

Both the Notebook 9 Pen and the Notebook 9 will be available in the US in the first quarter of 2018. Pricing is yet unknown.

The Samsung Notebook 7 Spin is fresh and brings a 360-degree touchscreen as well as an Active Pen (sold separately). The 13.3-incher (FullHD) is powered by an 8th generation quad-core Intel Core i5 chip, aided by 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a fingerprint scanner, as well as USB-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0x, HDMI, HP/Mic connectivity options. No pricing has been revealed yet, but it will be available in the US in the first quarter of the year.