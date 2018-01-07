The world leader in PC sales has two new Chromebooks to showcase at CES 2018 in Las Vegas, and the education-focused Chrome OS laptops are… nothing special.

The aptly titled HP Chromebook 11 G6 and HP Chromebook 14 G5 can’t twist and turn quite like the Chromebook x360, and they’re obviously way less powerful than Google’s Pixelbook, improving however on the 11 G5 and 14 G4 with 7th Gen Intel processors and USB-C connectivity.

We’re only talking Celeron processing power, with integrated Intel HD Graphics 500, so although mum’s the word on retail pricing at the moment, it’s pretty obvious students and teachers will be able to easily afford these two.

Both the HP Chromebook 11 G6 and 14 G5 can be configured with up to 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage, sporting modest HD screen resolution with no touch functionality by default.

But if you wish, you’re free to upgrade to a Full HD touch-capable display on the 14-inch version, naturally by coughing up a little more dough than however much HP plans to charge to start with.

Durability has to be a key area of focus for any classroom-friendly computer, and HP’s refreshed Chromebooks are no exception, withstanding (some) bumps and drops and shipping with spill-resistant keyboards in tow.

While you can’t bend the screens all the way back, the 11 and 14-incher are “adjustable” at up to 180 degrees, supporting easy “collaboration” for group projects and presentations. Not too thin, and not too thick, at under 19 mm, the HP Chromebook 11 G6 and Chromebook 14 G5 start at 2.27 and 3.39 pounds respectively, which are fairly decent numbers for (semi) rugged machines designed to survive kids as young as six.