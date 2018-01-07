Windows

Acer introduces three Windows 10 laptops and a Chromebook

The new Acer Swift 7 (image above) is, according to the manufacturer, the world’s thinnest laptop at 8.98 mm, part of its CES 2018 line-up. Equipped with a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of LPDDR3, 256GB SSD, and 4G LTE connectivity, 14-inch FHD display, it aims to deliver battery life of up to 10 hours. Availability is set for March in North America, starting at $1,699; customers in EMEA will see it in April at prices starting at €1,699.

Acer Spin 3

The Acer Spin 3 (above) is a convertible that will go for $599 and up starting February in North America (this month in EMEA starting at €649). Powered by an 7th Gen Intel Core, it too has a 14-inch FHD display, in addition to capabilities to rotate around and turn into a tablet.

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop (above) isn’t the most expensive nor the fastest out there. However, it packs the latest-generation AMD Radeon RX560 graphics, the latest AMD Ryzen mobile processor, up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. All this for $799 in North America and €1,099 in EMEA starting April.

Acer Chromebook 11

Last, but not least, the new Acer Chromebook 11 brags about its up to 10 hours of battery life, fanless design, Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 16GB or 32GB of eMMC storage, and Two USB 3.1 Type-C ports. This 11.6-incher with 1366 x 768 resolution will set you back $249 starting April in North America and €249 starting March in EMEA.

