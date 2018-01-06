65-inch rollable OLED TV concept by LG Display

A lot of crazy and exciting stuff is expected to see the light of day at the upcoming 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. This new rollable OLED TV by LG Display is one of them, and, it could get us one step closer to those futuristic smartphones we’ve all been dreaming about for years.

All 65 inches of it are flexible enough to roll up when you don’t use your TV, you want to store it, or just want to save space. It’s also UHD (4K), so when you do use it, you can expect a great viewing experience due to the tech and resolution the OLED panel delivers.

What does this all mean for us smartphone enthusiasts? The new 65-inch rollable OLED prototype is a proof of concept and, while it’s always harder to make smaller things, it brings us one step closer to a new breed of smartphones, convertibles, tablets, monitors, and so on. While it might not happen very soon (due to certain limitations of other components, like the battery for instance), we’re definitely getting closer to that smartphone revolution we’ve been talking about for years.