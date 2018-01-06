Android

LG Wallet app listing suggests LG G7 name will stick after all

Contents
Advertisement

LG appears ready to debut its mobile payment system in the United States as it has published its LG Wallet. The logo for the app gives a nod to the LG Pay system that’s been established in Korea.

LG Wallet looks to work like most mobile payment apps — it stores credit and debit card credentials to run tokenized tap-to-pay transactions at NFC point-of-sale terminals. At this point, the Wallet seems to only support Visa and MasterCard issues and has a special “LG Perks” loyalty card of some sort, perhaps to reward habitual use of the app.

This passage, though, gives plenty more away:

You can install this application only if you have G7. More handsets will be available in the future.

While branding can change at any second up until commercialization, we at least know that LG is considering putting the G7 name to its next springtime flagship — with recent rumors placing bets on “GX” or “G10,” the company did officially leave itself to a name change in a statement. Current speculation is that it will launch at MWC.

Oddly enough, existing LG phones such as the V30, G6 and V20 are able to download the app as of now. However, much like the service, a website associated with LG Pay has yet to go live as of press time. Maybe this launch will tie in with the G7’s…

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
13%
Like It
13%
Want It
13%
Had It
13%
Hated It
50%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Play Store
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Apps, G6, G7, Google, LG, LG Pay, LG Wallet, mobile payments, News, Play Store, Rumors, V20, V30
, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.