A major redesign of Sony’s divisive flagship Android phones has unquestionably been long overdue, and while you probably shouldn’t give up hope of seeing an XZ Premium sequel unveiled at MWC 2018 with thin bezels and a trendy 2:1 aspect ratio, the company’s extensive mid-range portfolio is definitely not due for a visual overhaul.

At least not yet, with a recently leaked batch of Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 live pics and factory CAD-based renders hinting at largely familiar designs, further confirmed today by none other than Evan Blass.

The master leaker and VentureBeat mobile reporter is unfortunately not in a position to verify gossip of the three devices’ announcement timing. They could break cover next week, in Las Vegas, at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, or more likely, late next month, in Barcelona, during the always busy Mobile World Congress.

Either way, despite a broad palette of color options, the Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and Xperia L2 look anything but eye-catching, with thick “chins” and “foreheads”, rather bland backplates, and plastic still seemingly running the build material show.

The Xperia XA2 Ultra is set to stand out not only with an extra-large 6-inch Full HD screen, but also a dual front-facing camera setup purportedly comprised of 15MP sensors. Both the phablet and its 5.2-inch baby brother are expected to feature a single 21MP or so rear shooter, while the Xperia L2 is more mysterious, probably settling for a 720p 5.2 or 5.5-inch display and Android Nougat software out the box.

For what it’s worth, the XA2 and XA2 Ultra should run Android 8.0 Oreo off the bat, with memory and internal storage capping off at 4 and 64GB respectively. Oh, and the fingerprint sensor is moved to the back, which may or may not mean it’ll be functional stateside for a change.