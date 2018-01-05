Samsung patents show potential for Gear S4’s strap-embedded battery

Samsung is back at it with new patents on wearable technology that could make their ways into the Gear S4 or whatever it may be called.

Two applications, first picked up by LetsGoDigital, lodged with the World Intellectual Property Organization relate to the hardware. This patent relates to the whole form of the device with a rotating circumference (the bezel controls). The “functional window” of the device may play home to a fingerprint sensor while the rest of the body may have a camera, typical proximity, luminance and infrared sensors and a heart rate monitor.

The last time a camera appeared on a Samsung wearable was when the series was still called Galaxy Gear.

The other, as delivered via LetsGoDigital, shows a battery embedded into one of the straps of the watch band. Some smartwatches, like the LG Watch Sport, have gone with this design for antennas or an extended battery for the device.