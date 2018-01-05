Other OS

Samsung patents show potential for Gear S4’s strap-embedded battery

Samsung is back at it with new patents on wearable technology that could make their ways into the Gear S4 or whatever it may be called.

Two applications, first picked up by LetsGoDigital, lodged with the World Intellectual Property Organization relate to the hardware. This patent relates to the whole form of the device with a rotating circumference (the bezel controls). The “functional window” of the device may play home to a fingerprint sensor while the rest of the body may have a camera, typical proximity, luminance and infrared sensors and a heart rate monitor.

The last time a camera appeared on a Samsung wearable was when the series was still called Galaxy Gear.

The other, as delivered via LetsGoDigital, shows a battery embedded into one of the straps of the watch band. Some smartwatches, like the LG Watch Sport, have gone with this design for antennas or an extended battery for the device.

 

Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.