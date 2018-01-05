It’s certainly not unusual to see big tech companies unveil big products ahead of the actual start of major trade shows like CES or MWC, but typically, those types of announcements come all at once shortly before event attendees get a chance to spend some time with said new devices.

Samsung took quite an unconventional route in preparation for the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show’s official kick-off next week, previewing a refreshed trio of high-end Windows laptops and an upgraded mid-range Android duo last month.

Then came the Exynos 9810 SoC details and a fresh batch of C-Lab concepts earlier this week, and today, a mid-range Notebook 7 Spin (2018) is formally introduced before joining the chaebol’s CES 2018 booth.

This bad boy is a lot heavier and thicker than the 13-inch Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) and Notebook 9 Pen, also settling for relatively modest Full HD screen resolution. This 13.3-inch PLS LCD panel supports touch interaction as well, bending a full 360 degrees back to resemble a (cumbersome) tablet.

The backlit keyboard is non-detachable, and the entire Windows 10-based package tips the scales at a little over 1.5kg (3.3 pounds), while measuring 18.5mm in depth. Unfortunately, pricing and availability info remains under wraps, so we can’t say whether or not the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin (2018) delivers decent bang for your buck.

All we know is sales will be underway in “select countries starting in the first quarter of 2018 in the US”, and the spec sheet doesn’t look half bad for a flexible PC aimed at “everyday users.”

There’s something for every basic usage scenario, be it at work, in the classroom or at home, including an optional Active Pen for easy note-taking, secure fingerprint recognition, a decently sized battery, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, and all the standard ports ranging from USB-C to USB 3.0, 2.0 and HDMI. A little flexibility in terms of screen resolution, memory and storage options would have been nice, but you can’t have it all in a (hopefully) budget-friendly package.