Things have been mostly quiet for Samsung on the Android 8.0 update front ever since the latest major platform version was officially released by Google for Pixel and Nexus devices back in August. Too quiet, you might say, especially looking at Sony or HMD’s great software support work these past few months.

Inaugurated more than two months ago in Korea, US and UK, and recently expanded to select testers across markets as diverse as India, France, Germany and Poland, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ Oreo public beta program feels like it’s pretty much run its course.

A wide-scale rollout of fully polished 8.0 OS enhancements is long overdue already, and finally, all signs appear to point in the right direction. The latest encouraging hint comes from India, where it seems beta tests will conclude at last on January 15.

Registrations for new users are actually closing today, January 5, and although none of this explicitly confirms the official update is set to begin by the end of the month, that’s more than a safe bet right now.

What we still can’t predict with any semblance of accuracy is the timing of Android Oreo’s release for the Galaxy Note 8. The newer and slightly more powerful “Infinity Display” flagship may not get its own public beta program, with limited soak tests instead meant to assess the stability of the goodie pack ahead of its general launch.

One such soak tester took to Reddit yesterday to share screenshots of its updated Exynos-powered SM-N950F unit, which proves progress is secretly being made as far as the S Pen-wielding 6.3-incher is concerned too. But alas, it might be a while until the Note 8-owning masses are treated to the sweet Oreo UI makeover.