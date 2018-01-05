It’s just one of the smaller problems to surface on the Pixel 2 XL, but for those who use the phone as a… well, a phone, this is a bug that just won’t do.

For those who trade voice messages in chat with friends and family on WhatsApp, some users have found that their output has come up way too quiet. This leaves recipients with an unclear message that might as well be texted out for the effort.

While the bulk of reports have come from WhatsApp users, they have also come from users of Allo, Facebook Messenger, Google Messeages and encrypted messenger Telegram. The devices are all on the current Android 8.1 Oreo software.

Google’s Orrin Hancock says the company is looking into the issue.