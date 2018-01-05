Chinese retail giant Suning left little to the imagination yesterday when listing the technically unreleased Nokia 6 (2018) on its popular e-commerce platform, and since the smartphone brand’s own official website directs prospective early buyers to that local e-tailer now, all the prematurely revealed info was obviously correct.

Unfortunately, we still don’t know when or even if the second-gen mid-ranger is supposed to expand to other markets, hopefully including European and North American countries. If history is any indication, HMD Global might have an announcement targeted at the Western Hemisphere planned for next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

While the new 5.5-incher retains a large part of its predecessor’s specs and features, starting with a conventional 16:9 aspect ratio and Full HD screen resolution, it’s very hard to argue with its compelling value proposition.

Due out on January 10 in the world’s largest smartphone market, the Nokia 6 (2018) fetches the rough equivalent of $230 (CNY 1,499) with 32GB internal storage space, or $260 (1,699 yuan) in a 64 gig configuration.

Either way, you get a solid 4GB RAM, as well as Snapdragon 630 processing power substantially improving on the original model’s SD430 SoC muscle. The 16MP rear and 8MP front-facing cameras, both with f/2.0 aperture, are nothing new, but this time around, they join forces for a Dual-Sight mode and “Bothie” technology no other OEM supports.

Other more than respectable features include OZO spatial audio recording, USB Type-C connectivity, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader helping the Nokia 6 (2018) trim its forerunner’s height, a 3000 mAh battery, and premium aluminum unibody construction.

The omission of pre-installed Android 8.0 Oreo is still inexcusable, but at least we can be certain of a swift update from 7.1.1 Nougat. Oh, and the color combos are also pretty sweet, with snazzy red accents for the silver version, and playful orange lines somewhat reducing the black’s gravity.