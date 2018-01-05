Windows

Johnson Controls GLAS is a $319 smart thermostat powered by Cortana

The smart thermostat world has been dominated by Alphabet-owned Nest and not many people have had much against it. But at least one competitor wants to introduce a larger, more elegant product running Windows.

Johnson Controls, the first company to put out a room thermostat in the late 19th century, has come out with such a smarter product called GLAS. The wall-mounted interface features a bottom metallic ledge and a glass pane on top. A translucent OLED display allows the glass to remain mostly clear as information pops up on top of it. In addition to on-demand and scheduled climate control, GLAS also monitors indoor air quality.

It also acts as a smart home hub, running on Windows 10 IoT Core and powered by a task-made Qualcomm Snapdragon 410E processor. Users connect to GLAS through an Android or iOS app through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and give commands to Cortana to dim the lights and other such requests.

Pre-orders for the device begin in March at a price of $319.

